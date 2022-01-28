United Way offering free tax help

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The United Way of the Plains celebrated National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day on Friday with a free tax preparation event.

IRS-certified volunteers were on hand to assist walk-ins. Appointments for future dates can be scheduled by calling United Way’s 2-1-1 Information and Referral Service or by clicking here.

Tax preparation and filing services are available at no charge to households making $60,000 or less annually. Tax filers must reside in the counties of Sedgwick, Butler, Cowley, Geary or Marion. A list of items that should be brought to tax preparation appointments can be found at unitedwayplains.org/taxprep.

An online filing option is available beginning Jan. 31 through a secure portal with assistance from an IRS-certified tax preparer at GetYourRefund.org/BEST-UWP. The tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18.

