Advertisement

United Way offering free tax help

On Friday, the United Way of the Plains offered free tax preparation as a part of National...
On Friday, the United Way of the Plains offered free tax preparation as a part of National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The United Way of the Plains celebrated National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day on Friday with a free tax preparation event.

IRS-certified volunteers were on hand to assist walk-ins. Appointments for future dates can be scheduled by calling United Way’s 2-1-1 Information and Referral Service or by clicking here.

Tax preparation and filing services are available at no charge to households making $60,000 or less annually. Tax filers must reside in the counties of Sedgwick, Butler, Cowley, Geary or Marion. A list of items that should be brought to tax preparation appointments can be found at unitedwayplains.org/taxprep.

An online filing option is available beginning Jan. 31 through a secure portal with assistance from an IRS-certified tax preparer at GetYourRefund.org/BEST-UWP. The tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Andale teacher and coach Ted Anderson died Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 53
Andale teacher, coach Ted Anderson dies
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Local business steps up to help with staffing shortages
Local construction company helping with school staffing shortages
Supply chain issues are impacting the availability of milk at stores and restaurants.
Local dairy farmer gives insight into milk shortage

Latest News

Wichita Police arrested 40-year-old Marlon Montoya after two women reported, separately, that...
Wichita man arrested, accused of rape, criminal sodomy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Local hair stylist busy with Mahomes haircuts
Nancy Duling has been selected as the next president/CEO of Wichita Festivals, Inc.
Wichita Festivals, Inc. names new president/CEO
Bengals QB Joe Burrow grew up in Iowa as a Chiefs fan.
Joe Burrow’s dad shares pic of the Bengals QB wearing a Chiefs helmet as a child