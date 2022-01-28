Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Greater Kansas RV Show

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cross-country road trip, a weekend at the lake, a zombie apocalypse ... an RV can come in handy in a variety of situations.

This morning we’re at Century II for the Greater Kansas RV Show! Each year Century II shows off some of the latest and greatest the RV world has to offer, and this morning we’re getting a look at all the cool vehicles!

You can find more info on the big show this weekend at www.greaterkansasrvshow.com.

Latest News

