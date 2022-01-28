Advertisement

Wichita 12-year-old takes pride in card collection of Chiefs kicker, his favorite player

By Tejay Cleland
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Chiefs fans cheer the loudest for players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill. But 12-year-old Parker Frederking has a different favorite player: the kicker.

Frederking collects trading cards of Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker. He’s listed on the Trading Cards Database as having the largest collection of Butker cards. The young card collector takes pride in representing his favorite player who’s propelled the Chiefs to several big-time wins by coming through in the clutch.

“One of [Parker’s] first games that we took him to, Butker hit a game winner and that really latched him on,” Frederking’s father, Garrett Frederking said. “And so, he was like, ‘I wanna know more about this guy.’ He starts researching him a little bit and he wanted to find a card. And you know, it’s a kicker. Nobody collects kickers. They were all cheap and he wants this one and he wants this one, and it just took off.”

On the Trading Card Database website, collectors are ranked by the number of cards of a certain player they own. Out of more than 31,000 users, Parker Federking takes the No. 1 spot for most Harrison Butker cards. That total is up to 112. The user in second place has nine Butker cards.

