Wichita Art Museum awarded $100,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Art Museum is one of only five organizations in Kansas that have been selected to receive $100,000 from The National Endowment, the City of Wichita announced Friday.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding is meant to help the arts and culture sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It totals $57 million nationwide.

“The purpose of the National Endowment for the Arts support with American Rescue Plan funding has been to ‘put creative workers back to work,’” said WAM Director Dr. Patricia McDonnell. “The Wichita Art Museum plans to do just that with this special grant funding. Frontline employees have had diminished hours because programs went online or were cancelled during the pandemic.”

The city said WAM will return to full in-person programs in 2022. Frontline employees, such as welcome desk greeters, gallery attendants, special event assistants, and museum store salespeople, will also return to regular hours. WAM also will add a Community Partnership Coordinator, a new position in the museum’s Strategic Plan for more robust community collaborations and shared programming. To learn more, visit wichitaartmuseum.org.

