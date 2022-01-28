Advertisement

Wichita Art Museum awarded $100,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts

4You: 20th Century African American Art exhibition at Wichita Art Museum
4You: 20th Century African American Art exhibition at Wichita Art Museum
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Art Museum is one of only five organizations in Kansas that have been selected to receive $100,000 from The National Endowment, the City of Wichita announced Friday.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding is meant to help the arts and culture sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It totals $57 million nationwide.

“The purpose of the National Endowment for the Arts support with American Rescue Plan funding has been to ‘put creative workers back to work,’” said WAM Director Dr. Patricia McDonnell. “The Wichita Art Museum plans to do just that with this special grant funding. Frontline employees have had diminished hours because programs went online or were cancelled during the pandemic.”

The city said WAM will return to full in-person programs in 2022. Frontline employees, such as welcome desk greeters, gallery attendants, special event assistants, and museum store salespeople, will also return to regular hours. WAM also will add a Community Partnership Coordinator, a new position in the museum’s Strategic Plan for more robust community collaborations and shared programming. To learn more, visit wichitaartmuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Local business steps up to help with staffing shortages
Local construction company helping with school staffing shortages
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Supply chain issues are impacting the availability of milk at stores and restaurants.
Local dairy farmer gives insight into milk shortage
One person seriously injured in crash
Woman found unresponsive, dies in Dickinson County

Latest News

Longtime Andale teacher and coach Ted Anderson died Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 53
Andale teacher, coach Ted Anderson dies
Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism Law Enforcement Division
Game warden wants help finding bird killer
Exploration Place.
Exploration Place launches Kickstarter for “love letter to Kansas”
Furnace in home
Regulator warns utility bills rising due to rising natural gas prices