Wichita Festivals, Inc. names new president/CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals, Inc. announced Friday that Nancy Duling has been selected as the organization’s new President and CEO, effective Feb. 14.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to lead the team at an organization as vital to the culture and life of the city as Wichita Festival,” Duling said. “As we look forward to emerging as a community from what has been a challenging past couple of years, our events can play an enormous role in renewing public life. I look forward to working with the board, staff, sponsors and volunteers to create events that will contribute to that renewal.”

Duling fills a position vacated in Sept. 2020 when Wichita Festivals was forced to lay off several staff members, including its new president/CEO. The organization also canceled its two signature events, the Wichita River Festival and Autumn & Art, due to the pandemic.

Riverfest will return this year for its 50th anniversary June 3-11, in and around the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.