Wichita man arrested, accused of rape, criminal sodomy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 40-year-old Marlon Montoya of Wichita on charges of rape, criminal sodomy, aggravated assault, criminal threat, and battery. The arrest stems from an investigation into two cases within the last month.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on December 31, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N Topeka for a rape report. They arrived to find a 54-year-old woman who reported being battered and forced to have sexual intercourse with an unknown man she had met earlier that day after she had asked him for a ride.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on January 22, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Ohio for an assault call. Officers arrived and located a 63-year-old woman who reported being battered and sexually assaulted by an unknown man after obtaining a ride from him.

Investigators were able to identify Montoya as the suspect in these cases. Montoya was located in the 1000 block of E MacArthur on January 27 and taken into custody. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, two counts of criminal threat, one count of aggravated assault, one count of battery, and a warrant for a probation violation.

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office. The case numbers are 21C080464 and 22C004185.

