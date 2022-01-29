Advertisement

Big winter storm likely next week

Feeling like spring on Saturday
big temp swing
big temp swing(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a sunny and warm, spring-like weekend. Highs in the lower 60s today more resemble late March and upper 50s on Sunday are 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

It will be a mild start to the work week on Monday as temperatures rebound into the lower 60s, then major changes move in on Tuesday.

A strong winter storm looks likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. While this storm system will have a lot of moisture to work with, the eventual path of the storm is uncertain at this time. A farther south path means more mixed precipitation and snow while a farther north path would mean more rain changing to freezing rain and sleet.

We will have a better understanding on how things evolve over the weekend when the storm moves inland from the Pacific Ocean. Stay with us for additional updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 10-20. High: 62.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 58.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 63. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: Low: 36. High: 48. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix overnight.

Wed: Low: 18. High: 21. Windy with a wintry mix changing to snow.

Thu: Low: 5. High: 15. Morning flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy, windy, and very cold.

Fri: Low: -3. High: 24. Mostly sunny, continued cold.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

