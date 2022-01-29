Kansas Day: what you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Today, January 29th, is Kansas Day!

This statewide holiday celebrates the day when Kansas entered the union as the 34th state on January 29th, 1861. That makes this year the Sunflower State’s 161st birthday! Kansas Day was first recognized by students at Paola public schools back in 1877.

Here are some fast facts about Kansas:

The state capital is Topeka. But its biggest City is Wichita with a population of 389,877. Kansas is the birthplace of fast-food favorites like Pizza Hut and White Castle Some famous people from Kansas include: actor Paul Rudd, silent film era superstarBuster Keaton, former U.S. senator Bob Dole, 34th U. S. President Eisenhower, pilot Amelia Earhart, and the first African-American woman to win an Oscar, Hattie McDaniel.

But here’s what you might not know about The Sunflower State...

Kansas was the first state to confirm the 15th amendment, meaning Kansas was the first state to allow African-American men the right to vote.

It may come as no surprise that Kansas is one of the highest-producing agricultural states in the U.S. It is believed that we produce enough wheat in one year to provide everyone in the world with several loaves of bread.

Kansas got its name from the Kansa people, a Native American tribe of Siouan who lived along the Kansas and Saline rivers. The name comes from the Siouan-language phrase meaning, people of the south wind. So, Kansas roughly translates to the Sioux word meaning “people of the south wind”.

Happy Kansas Day! How will you celebrate the Sunflower State 161st birthday? What makes you #KansasProud?

