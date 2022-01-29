Miss. teacher back home after being hospitalized for 139 days with COVID-19

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Five months ago, Kristi Linton was fighting for her life.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August 2021 and was eventually admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, according to WDAM.

“The doctors didn’t think that I was going to make it,” Linton said. “Told my family that they had done, they had maxed out all of the medicines and oxygen that they could give me, and that there was just nothing more that they could do. And suggested that my family pull the plug.”

Regardless of what doctors were saying, Linton’s husband never let go of hope.

“He said, ‘No, we’re not giving up on her, we’re going to keep fighting.’ And I’m glad he did cause I’m still here,” Linton said.

Linton said she spent a total of 139 days in three different health care facilities. Against all odds, she beat COVID-19 and was finally able to return home on Dec. 21. The Petal Primary School music teacher said she now does physical therapy three to four times a week and is focusing on walking.

“When I woke up from COVID, I couldn’t move my arms, couldn’t move my legs, so I’ve had to relearn all of that,” Linton said.

Although she can’t go back to work just yet, with the help of Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon, she was able to surprise her coworkers earlier this month during the Petal School District’s mid-year convocation.

“He announced me and then I was able to come out and see everybody, and they stood and clapped. It was a very sweet moment. It was very sweet,” Linton said.

Linton said she is thankful and grateful for everyone’s support while in the hospital and even now.

She believes she’s been given a second chance at life and says she wants to make the most out of it.

“I highly recommend getting vaccinated. I only had my first shot when I got COVID, so now I’m fully vaccinated, but just everybody just take care of themselves. Wear your mask, you know and take it seriously.

“By all human standards, I shouldn’t be here right now. There’s no medical reason why I’m sitting here right now talking to you with all of my cognitive functions, but just through the grace of God and through prayers, that I’m here,” Linton said.

Linton says she hopes to return to teaching music in the next few weeks.

