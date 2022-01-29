Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, Council Grove woman found safe

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Morris County Sheriff’s Office said 85-year-old Hazel Casper was found in Wellington and is safe. The Silver Alert is canceled.

The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 85-year-old woman reported missing from a healthcare facility in Council Grove.

The KBI said 85-year-old Hazel Casper was last seen about 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 when her stepson took her from the facility without authorization. The KBI identified Casper’s stepson as 65-yaer-old Timothy Craker.

“[Casper] has has several serious medical conditions and is without essential medications,” the KBI said. “...They are likely traveling in a Black 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Iowa tag DWE920. Investigators believe they may be traveling on 1-35, near Wichita. They could be heading toward Wichita or to Des Moines, Iowa.”

Casper stands about 5′7 and weighing about 145 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. Craker is about 5′11, 180 with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see Hazel Casper, Timothy Craker, or the described pickup, call 911, or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Andale teacher and coach Ted Anderson died Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 53
Andale, surrounding communities mourn death of teacher, coach Ted Anderson
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Local business steps up to help with staffing shortages
Local construction company helping with school staffing shortages
Supply chain issues are impacting the availability of milk at stores and restaurants.
Local dairy farmer gives insight into milk shortage

Latest News

Wichita hair stylist
Local hair stylist busy with Mahomes haircuts
Andale High School girls basketball coach Ted Anderson
Andale teacher, high school girls basketball coach, Ted Anderson dies
2022 WSU Harry Gore Memorial Scholarships recipients
3 students from Kansas, Nebraska win $64,000 WSU Gore Scholarships
3 students from Kansas, Nebraska win $64,000 WSU Gore Scholarships
3 students from Kansas, Nebraska win $64,000 WSU Gore Scholarships