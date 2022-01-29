UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, Council Grove woman found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Morris County Sheriff’s Office said 85-year-old Hazel Casper was found in Wellington and is safe. The Silver Alert is canceled.

The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 85-year-old woman reported missing from a healthcare facility in Council Grove.

The KBI said 85-year-old Hazel Casper was last seen about 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 when her stepson took her from the facility without authorization. The KBI identified Casper’s stepson as 65-yaer-old Timothy Craker.

“[Casper] has has several serious medical conditions and is without essential medications,” the KBI said. “...They are likely traveling in a Black 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Iowa tag DWE920. Investigators believe they may be traveling on 1-35, near Wichita. They could be heading toward Wichita or to Des Moines, Iowa.”

Casper stands about 5′7 and weighing about 145 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. Craker is about 5′11, 180 with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see Hazel Casper, Timothy Craker, or the described pickup, call 911, or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

