Sober show: Cotillion hosts alcohol-free concert

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you think about concerts, loud music, rowdy crowds and an abundance of alcohol being served may come to mind, depending on who’s playing. One concert venue in Wichita changed it up Friday night, hosting a sober concert.

The Cotillion in Wichita is known for hosting a wide range of events, but Friday night was different than anything the venue’s done before. The drink list was all non-alcoholic. Staff at the Cotillion began preparing for Friday night’s concert at about 3 p.m. But weeks of preparation led up to it with a stockpile of all sorts of mocktail ingredients to still provide options.

“We want to be inclusive with everybody. Not saying you can’t go to a show and not drink, but tonight, there’s no alcohol at all and no pressure at all to drink,” said Cotillion General Manager Ryan Stevenson.

Sophie Emerson, lead singer of Friday night’s headline band, the Cavves, said she’s nine months sober.

“I think it’s just really cool to kind of have a show where it’s like, ‘yeah, I know we’re taking a break from alcohol, and even more friendly to the all-ages crowd,’” Emerson said.

Another band performing Friday night, Bottlecap Daydream, said it’s difficult to book some venues in town when it’s 21-and-up due to alcohol.

Some concertgoers said Friday’s show at the Cotillion was a nice break form rowdy behavior that sometimes accompanies regular concerts.

“To me, it means I can probably bring my kid out to a show and they are not going to be subjected to drunks and the crazy things that adults do under alcohol,” said Aaron Underwood, entertainment director at Muse Meridian.

