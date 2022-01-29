From sunshine to snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spring like weather is holding steady for the weekend and into Monday. Highs will hover near 60° around south central Kansas Sunday and then push into the mid to low 60′s by Monday. Expect sunshine and light winds while we bask in March like temperatures.

By Tuesday, your next winter weather system will be approaching. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day and temperatures halt in the mid to upper 40′s. By Tuesday night, a wintry mix is possible and then as we roll into Groundhog day we’re tracking a transition over to snow. Snow could be heavy at times on Wednesday as temperatures plummet as arctic air takes over. Overnight lows are expected to fall near 0° with highs in the teens and 20′s through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 58.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 64. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: Low: 39. High: 48. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix overnight.

Wed: Low: 18. High: 20. Windy with a wintry mix changing to snow.

Thu: Low: 5. High: 15. Morning flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy, windy, and very cold.

Fri: Low: 0. High: 29. Mostly sunny, continued cold.

Sat: Low: 9. High: 35. Sunny, becoming partly cloudy.

