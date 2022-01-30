Advertisement

FOLLOW LIVE: Chiefs establishing control in AFC Championship

Players warm up on the field before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Players warm up on the field before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the fourth consecutive season, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship game. Against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are looking to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl. Can’t get to a TV to watch on KWCH 12? Follow LIVE updates below:

SECOND QUARTER:

UPDATE: The Bengals score their first touchdown on a 41-yard screen pass. Samaje Perine breaks free of pursuing Chiefs to keep Cincinnati in this one. CHIEFS 21, BENGALS 10, 1:05 left in 1st half.

UPDATE: 2-MINUTE WARNING: The Bengals are driving, trying to stay in the game as we approach halftime.

UPDATE: TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS: Kansas City goes 3-3 on drives turning into touchdowns. On the latest score, Patrick Mahomes rolled out to find Mecole Hardman open on the right side. Inside six minutes left in first half it’s CHIEFS 21, BENGALS 3.

UPDATE: TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes scrambles to avoid a sack and floats a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. CHIEFS 14, BENGALS 3 a little more than 12 minutes still left in the first half.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: CHIEFS 7, BENGALS 3

FIRST QUARTER:

UPDATE: CINCINNATI ON THE BOARD: The Bengals drive into Kansas City’s red zone stalls and they settle for a field goal. CHIEFS 7, BENGALS 3 -- Nearing the end of first quarter.

UPDATE: TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS: Chiefs are on the board first with an impressive catch at the back of the end zone by a leaping Tyreek Hill. CHIEFS 7, BENGALS 0 -- 7:17 left in 1st quarter.

UPDATE: Kansas City wins a crucial challenge to turn a fourth and short into a first down, extending a promising opening drive. We’re approaching 9 minutes left in first quarter.

It’s a strong start for Kansas City’s defense, forcing a 3-and-out on the game’s opening drive. Cincinnati punts, bringing Patrick Mahomes and co. out for KC’s first drive on offense.

