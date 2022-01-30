K-State Drops 67-56 Decision at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Kansas State’s offense could never find any rhythm, as Ole Miss controlled the paint and made the Wildcats take a near school-record 36 attempts from 3-point range en route to a 67-56 victory on Saturday afternoon in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge before 7,135 fans at The Sandy & John Black Pavilion.

K-State (10-10, 2-6 Big 12) fell to 3-6 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and remained winless in 5 road games in the series. The loss was also the fourth straight in the Challenge series.

Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6 SEC), which avenged 2 earlier losses to K-State in the Challenge series, held the Wildcats to a season-low 30.2 percent (19-of-63) shooting from the field, including 30.6 percent (11-of-36) from 3-point range, while allowing just 14 points in the paint, 2 points off turnovers and 2 fast-break points. In addition, the Rebels posted a 43-33 advantage on the glass, as the Wildcats fell to 0-8 this season when being out-rebounded.

K-State, which played for the most part without starters Davion Bradford and Selton Miguel, got inspired efforts from fifth-year senior Mark Smith and sophomore Nijel Pack, who combined for 38 of the Wildcats’ 56 points. Smith collected his team-leading fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 20 points and a career-tying 16 rebounds, while Pack added 18 points and a season-high 7 assists. It was Smith’s eighth career 20-point game, while his 16 boards matched his total in his first Big 12 game at Oklahoma on January 1. Pack, who posted his team-leading 17th double-digit scoring game, hit 6 or more 3-pointers for the third time this season.

Despite the notable days from Smith and Pack, the rest of the Wildcats combined for just 18 points, hitting on just 7-of-32 attempts (21.9 percent) from the field, including 3-of-17 (17.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Ole Miss matched its impressive effort on the defensive front with an efficient afternoon on offense, connecting 45.1 percent (23-of-51) from the field, including 51.1 percent (17-of-33) from inside the 3-point arc, and scoring nearly half its points (32) in the paint. The team also knocked 15 of 20 attempts (75 percent) from the line.

Six of the eight Rebels who played in the game scored at least 6 points, including a pair of double-digit scorers in freshman Daeshun Ruffin, who led the team with 17 points, and junior Luis Rodriguez, who chipped 10 points. Sophomore Matthew Murrell and senior Tye Fagan each added 9 points.

K-State’s 36 attempts from 3-point range were just one shy of the school record set twice, first in 2005 then again in 2020, and tied for the third-most all-time. The Wildcats did connect on 11 of its 36 attempts from long range, marking the seventh time they had 10 or more made 3-pointers in a game this season, but managed just 8 other baskets inside the 3-point arc.

KEY STRETCH(ES)

Neither team enjoyed good starts to the game, as K-State opened 1-of-7 from the field while Ole Miss was not much better at 1-of-6 from the floor. Sophomore Nijel Pack was able to finally shake off the poor start with consecutive 3-pointers to give the Wildcats an 8-6 lead and to force a Rebel timeout at the 14:28 mark.

The timeout seemed to correct Ole Miss’ slow start, as the Rebels used a 10-2 run to take a 16-11 lead at the second media timeout with 11:18 to play before halftime. Senior Mike McGuirl was able to convert after head coach Bruce Weber’s first timeout at the 7:37 mark to cut the deficit to 21-18 but the Rebels ran off 9 of the next 11 points to take its first double-digit lead at 30-20 with 1:57 remaining. K-State was able to finish off the half on a positive note, as sophomore Luke Kasubke finished off a rare 4-point play to close to within 30-24.

Ole Miss seized the momentum out of halftime, scoring the first 7 points to take a 13-point lead at 37-24 and force Weber to call his second timeout with just over 17 to play. Fifth-year senior Mark Smith single-handedly got

K-State back into the game with a personal 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 40-34 with 14:04 remaining.

The Rebels responded with the decisive run of the game, scoring 12 of the next 18 points to push back ahead by double figures at 52-40 with 8:45 to play. The Wildcats could never get any closer than 9 points the rest of the way.

PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Fifth-year Mark Smith collected his team-best fifth double-double with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, to go with a career-tying 16 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Sophomore Nijel Pack scored in double figures for the team-leading 17th time, scoring all 18 of his points from 3-point range, as he knocked down 6 of 13 attempts to go with a season-high 7 assists in 37 minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME

32-14 – Ole Miss held a +18 point differential in the paint, outscoring K-State, 32-14. The 14 points in the paint were the fewest of the season for the Wildcats.

IN THEIR WORDS

K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber

On the game…

“The first thing in the scouting report is that they’re talented. Obviously, they are. They’ve had some inconsistency, but they do have length, they have some talent. They had injuries, they’ve kind of come together a little bit. We just got to play better. You gotta have more people play better when it comes down to it and I thought early we had good shots. We just didn’t make them and that’s where they get that 6-, 8-point lead. And then we just stayed there. We just could never get them tight at all. I challenged Mark (Smith). He’s had a couple of games where he hasn’t done as much. I just said, ‘What can you really do well?’ He said, ‘Rebound.’ I said, go rebound and worry about that. Ironically, he worries about rebounding and he ends up scoring in the game, so 20 and 16 is pretty good. Nijel (Pack) kept us in early, knocked some threes down when other people weren’t. He had 7 assists. I think that’s the best of the year. We just didn’t get enough out of some other guys. Luke (Kasubke) gave us a little boost off the bench, obviously a 4-point play at the end of the half. We get it within 6, come out with the ball, put a little pressure on them but we just could never do it. The paint was obviously, if you look at it, 32 to 14 and they blocked a lot of shots. And that’s where we had to make the next play, the extra play. I don’t think our defense was bad, but it wasn’t good enough to get stops when we needed to at the right time.”

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

The loss was the team’s third in a row and dropped the Wildcats to 10-10 on the year.

Ole Miss now leads the all-time series, 4-2, including 2-0 in games played at home.

K-State is now 3-6 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, including 0-5 in games played on the road… This was Ole Miss’ first win in 3 attempts in the Challenge series after dropping matchups in 2013 and 2016.

K-State is now 2-7 this season when trailing at the half.

K-State tied or set season-lows in 4 categories, including field goal percentage (30.2), field goals made (19), points in the paint (14) and points off turnovers (2).

K-State connected on double-digit 3-point field goals for the seventh time this season with 11… The 11 triples were the second-most made this season.

K-State’s 36 attempted 3-point field goals tied for the second-most in school history, just one shy of the school record set twice (at Texas on 2/12/05 and at Oklahoma on 1/4/20)… The Wildcats also had 36 3-point attempts vs. Fresno State (3/24/94).

Ole Miss held a 43-33 advantage on the glass, as K-State fell to 0-8 when being out-rebounded.

K-State had just 5 turnovers on the day, which ties for the eighth-fewest in a game in school history… It is the second-fewest of the season and fewest since posting just 4 vs. Illinois (11/23/21).

K-State had just 2 players score in double figures for just the fourth time in 20 games.

Fifth-year senior Mark Smith posted his team-best fifth double-double (and sixth of his career) with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-14 field goals, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, to go with a career-tying 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 35 minutes… It marked just the eighth 20-point game of his career, including his third this season… He has now scored in double figures in 52 career games, including 12 this season… His 16 rebounds matched the 16 he had at Oklahoma (1/1/22) in his first Big 12 game.

Sophomore Nijel Pack scored 18 points on 6-of-17 field goals, including 6-of-13 from 3-point range, to go with a season-high 7 assists (to zero turnovers) with 2 rebounds in 36 minutes… He has now scored in double figures in 33 of 42 career games, including 17 of 18 this season.

Pack’s 6 made 3-point field goals marked the third time he has had 6 or more 3-pointers this season.

Sophomore Luke Kasubke scored 7 points on 2-of-5 field goals, all coming from 3-point range, to go with a career-high 5 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench… Completed his first 4-point play.

K-State used a starting lineup of junior Markquis Nowell , sophomore Nijel Pack , senior Mike McGuirl , fifth-year senior Mark Smith and junior Carlton Linguard, Jr. … This marked the first time using this lineup and the ninth different lineup this season… Smith is the only Wildcat to start all 20 games… McGuirl earned his 6th start of the season and his first in Big 12 play… It was his 57th start in his career.

Sophomore Selton Miguel missed his second game of the season after sustaining an ankle injury in the second half of Tuesday’s game at No. 4/4 Baylor.

K-State has only had all 10 available scholarship players available in just 3 games this season.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State returns to Big 12 play on Wednesday, Feb. 2 when the Wildcats play host to Oklahoma State (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) at 8 p.m., CT. The Cowboys, who just knocked off No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 15, have lost their last 2 games heading into Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge, including a double-overtime loss at home to Iowa State on Jan. 26. They have won the last 4 games in the series, including the last 2 in Manhattan.

