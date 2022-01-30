Advertisement

Kansas man charged with threatening Biden held in Md. jail

According to the court document, Merryman said he was going to cut off “the head of the serpent...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Kansas man is being held in Maryland on charges that he threatened President Joe Biden. A court filing says Scott Merryman made the threats to multiple Secret Service agents and called the police in Independence, Kansas, to let them know he was traveling to Washington to see the president.

According to the court document, Merryman said he was going to cut off “the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation,” and posted on Facebook that Biden is the “AntiChrist.” An official with the Washington County Detention Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, says Merryman is being held there pending a court appearance Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

big temp swing
Big winter storm likely next week
Longtime Andale teacher and coach Ted Anderson died Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 53
Andale girls basketball team plays in honor of Coach Ted Anderson, advances to tourney final
generic
Feds Say: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
911 calls give clearer picture of mental-health crisis before Cedric Lofton died

Latest News

Brody the Bengals superfan
Brody the Bengals superfan
Church creates fundraiser for church in Kentucky affected by Tornado.
Wichita church helps raise $3,000 for tornado-stricken church in Kentucky
bengals fan in Kansas preps for the big game
Local 6-year-old excited for Bengals to take on Chiefs
This statewide holiday celebrates the day when Kansas entered the union as the 34th state on...
Kansas Day: what you need to know