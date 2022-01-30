Local 6-year-old excited for Bengals to take on Chiefs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether you’re headed to arrowhead stadium tomorrow or watching here in Wichita, tomorrow’s chiefs’ game will likely be one to remember.

That’s the case for Brody Stanley from Andover. It’s his first time seeing his favorite team take the field in person, but that team isn’t the Chiefs. The Stanley family is all packed up and headed from Andover to Kansas City, for the Bengals.

Mike Stanley, Brody’s dad says, “as soon as we found out that Cincinnati was going to play Kansas City we went online, and within 10 minutes we had bought tickets. We just knew we had to go.”

Mike has been a Bengal fan his whole life and now his 6-year-old son Brody is following suit. Brody has Diastrophic Dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism. It comes with many orthopedic issues and he’s had multiple surgeries to correct them.

However, It doesn’t stop him from doing the same things as other 6-year-olds.

“He finds unique ways to solve his problems, which is a lot of fun to watch,” says Mike.

One of those, cheering on his favorite team as they fight for a spot in the super bowl. Since becoming a Bengals fan, Brody’s gotten attention from some of his favorite players. He was gifted a signed football from Joe Burrow and autographed photos from the rest of the roster.

Brody says, “it’s been a lot of fun.”

He also says he can’t wait to watch them play Sunday.

You can watch the game at 2 p.m. Sunday on KWCH 12.

