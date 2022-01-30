Monday will be the last warm day for awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be unseasonably warm for the start of the new week as afternoon temperatures continue to be 15 degrees above average. However, it will not last as the next cold front will be entering the state Tuesday and temperatures will take a nose dive.

Look for sunshine Monday morning, then high clouds start taking over in the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 60s with a breezy south to southwest wind. Gusts may top 20 in a few spots.

Colder weather arrives Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will continue to increase during the day and a few sprinkles or showers may develop along and southeast of the Turnpike.

Although a brief period of some icy weather may develop Tuesday night, recent computer models suggest less ice and more snow for Kansas. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as heavier snow will cover most of central and southern Kansas. Road conditions will likely deteriorate throughout the day with several inches likely by Wednesday night.

The storm system will begin moving out Thursday, but dangerous wind chills will be a threat all the way into Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 40.

Tue: High: 48 Mostly cloudy; few PM sprinkles. Overnight sleet and snow.

Wed: High: 22 Low: 21 Snow likely. Windy with falling temperatures.

Thu: High: 15 Low: 5 AM snow chance, then cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 24 Low: -2 Sunny.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 9 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 34 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

