Shockers let late lead slip to Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Despite a career-high seven three-pointers from Tyson Etienne, Wichita State fell 67-66 to Tulane on Saturday afternoon Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Jalen Cook scored 23 points, capped by three free throws with 6.7 seconds to play to lift Tulane (9-9, 6-3), which finished the game on a 10-0 run.

Kevin Cross added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Etienne finished with 21 points to lead the Shockers (10-8), who led by as many as 13 near the midway point of the second half and by nine with 3:38 to play.

Craig Porter Jr. tacked on 15 points with four assists and four steals, while Morris Udeze matched his career-high with 12 rebounds.

WSU fell to 1-5 in American Athletic Conference play, due in part to a pair of one-point losses to the Green Wave. Tulane won 68-67 in Wichita back on Jan. 12.

Etienne made 7-of-15 three-point attempts. The third-year guard has topped 20 points in four of his five career meetings with Tulane and is a combined 26-of-51 from deep.

It wasn’t enough to lift the Shockers, who committed a season-high 19 turnovers against Tulane’s matchup zone defense, while forcing just nine.

The Green Wave attempted 22 free throws to WSU’s three, helped by a 19-8 foul disparity.

FIRST HALF:

Tulane got out to a fast start. Cook’s three-pointer capped a 14-0 run and put the hosts up 24-9 after less than eight minutes.

After making nine of their first 14 shots, the Green Wave ended the half on a 2-for-17 slump.

The Shockers outscored Tulane 22-6 over the remainder of the half, beginning with a 10-0 run.

They took their first lead with 28 seconds to play in the period, 31-30, on Porter’s putback.

SECOND HALF:

WSU shot nearly 52 percent in the second half but had nearly as many turnovers (10) as field goals (12) and did not attempt a free throw.

The Shockers made 7-of-10 shots to start the period, capped by Udeze’s dunk, which gave them a 48-39 advantage.

Monzy Jackson’s three-pointer fueled another 7-0 run that gave the visitors their largest lead of the night at 13 points, 55-42, with 10:48 to play.

Etienne’s seventh three of the day looked like a potential back-breaker for Tulane, making it 66-57 Shockers with less than 4:00 to go.

Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes answered with a three-point play with 3:11 left. That was the last field goal for either side.

Tulane took advantage of mounting fouls on the Shocker side of the ledger, hitting 7-of-9 attempts over the final 2:29.

WSU had the ball up two with less than 30 seconds to play but turned it over against Tulane’s pressure.

Ricky Council IV blocked a Cook layup attempt but out-of-bounds to Tulane with 13 seconds left.

Out of a timeout, the Green Wave put the ball back in Cook’s hands. The second-year guard missed a guarded three from the right wing but drew contact with 6.7 seconds to play. He converted all three free throw attempts.

WSU was unable to get a clean shot on the other end.

UP NEXT:

The Shockers play three games over a five-day stretch next week, beginning Tuesday at home against Tulsa (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU) and continuing with back-to-back games against SMU: Thursday in Dallas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and Saturday in Wichita (4 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

