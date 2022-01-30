Warm weather through Monday- Winter weather returns Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the nice weather today and Monday as Old Man Winter returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunshine combined with light winds today and Monday will result in a nice warm day by late January standards. Highs will reach the 50s to near 60 today and everyone should see 60s on Monday. All good things come to an end on Tuesday as an Arctic surge of cold air barrels through Kansas. Temperatures will take a nose dive during the afternoon/evening dropping into the teems by early morning Wednesday and remaining in the teens and 20s Wednesday and Thursday. Bitter cold wind chills near or below zero are expected through Thursday too.

Outside of the brutal cold, wintry weather will develop Tuesday night. Light rain will quickly transition to snow with a brief period of sleet possible. Snow will continue and may be heavy at times after midnight through Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, it looks like snow may be intermittent, becoming lighter by evening with flurries possible through the early morning hours Thursday. The track of this weather system and snowfall amounts remain a challenge, as the storm is currently in the Gulf of Alaska and really hasn’t started to take shape over the western U.S. That will happen Monday, and we will have a much better handle on the track and snowfall amounts at that time. For now, accumulating snow looks likely across most of Kansas with the highest potential for heavier snow across eastern and southern Kansas. More updates expected tonight and Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: NE/S 5-10. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Tue: High: 48. Mostly cloudy, maybe a few rain showers, breezy with a wintry mix developing overnight.

Wed: Low: 18. High: 20. Windy with periods of snow and blowing snow.

Thu: Low: 5. High: 15. Morning flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, and very cold.

Fri: Low: 0. High: 29. Morning clouds, then mostly sunny, still cold.

Sat: Low: 9. High: 35. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 17. High: 39. Partly cloudy.

