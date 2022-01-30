Advertisement

Wichita church helps raise $3,000 for tornado-stricken church in Kentucky

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the hillside Christian church in Wichita joined forces with several other churches this morning. They flipped pancakes for a good cause.

These ministries came together to raise over $3,000 for a tornado-stricken church in Kentucky. One of the organizers says started this mission, because they wanted to help fellow Christians in need.

Richard Swisher, a member of the fellowship says, “we came up with this idea hey let’s come together as a group and see if we can support this uh um church that’s really going through so tough times right now.”

If you’re interested in helping with their tornado relief efforts, feel free to reach out and see how you can help or donate.

