2 injured after incident at local AMC theatre

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around midnight Sunday morning, WPD Officers responded to a disturbance at the AMC theater in the 3100 block of N Penstemon. On arrival, security at the theater informed officers that there were reports of someone with a weapon inside one of the theatres.

Officials say one witness said he saw a man holding what he believed was a firearm. This was later identified as an airsoft gun. Another victim reported getting into a physical altercation with the suspect, who then punched the victim in the face, dropped the airsoft gun, and fled the scene.

One victim was shot by an airsoft gun but only received minor injuries.

The 15-year-old male suspect was found near the theater and was taken into custody. Two airsoft guns were found on him. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility for aggravated battery, simple battery, aggravated criminal threat, and resisting arrest.

