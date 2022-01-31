Advertisement

2 injured after incident at local AMC theatre

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around midnight Sunday morning, WPD Officers responded to a disturbance at the AMC theater in the 3100 block of N Penstemon. On arrival, security at the theater informed officers that there were reports of someone with a weapon inside one of the theatres.

Officials say one witness said he saw a man holding what he believed was a firearm. This was later identified as an airsoft gun. Another victim reported getting into a physical altercation with the suspect, who then punched the victim in the face, dropped the airsoft gun, and fled the scene.

One victim was shot by an airsoft gun but only received minor injuries.

The 15-year-old male suspect was found near the theater and was taken into custody. Two airsoft guns were found on him. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility for aggravated battery, simple battery, aggravated criminal threat, and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

big temp swing
Big winter storm likely next week
Longtime Andale teacher and coach Ted Anderson died Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 53
Andale girls basketball team plays in honor of Coach Ted Anderson, advances to tourney final
generic
Feds Say: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Winter returns Tuesday night-Wednesday
Warm weather through Monday- Winter weather returns Tuesday night

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs lose heartbreaker in OT, Bengals to Super Bowl
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
Kansas man charged with threatening Biden held in Md. jail
Brody the Bengals superfan
Brody the Bengals superfan
Church creates fundraiser for church in Kentucky affected by Tornado.
Wichita church helps raise $3,000 for tornado-stricken church in Kentucky