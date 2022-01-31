Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrest several in warrant sweep

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office -- along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Great Bend Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Barton County Community Corrections -- conducted a joint operation last Friday to locate wanted suspects in Barton County.

From 6 p.m. until 3 in the morning, law enforcement officers were active in Barton County searching for people wanted on warrants, drug violations and traffic violations. Approximately 35 officers participated in the operation.

Four arrest warrants were executed for various charges; another two arrest warrants were cleared by exceptional means, meaning the suspect is deceased or the warrant was cleared by the court. Three people were arrested for corrections/parole violations, one for possession of methamphetamine and another for possession of marijuana.

This led to a total of nine arrests and two warrants cleared. Other locations were checked but the suspect wasn’t located.

