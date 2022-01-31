COVID hospitalizations, case numbers dropping in Kansas, Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are new signs that things are heading in the right direction in the fight against COVID-19. For the first time in eight weeks, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County is on the decline.

Sedgwick County is reporting 477 new cases since Saturday. There are still 272 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus, but that number is down from 294 last week. The number of patients in the ICU is also down from 72 last week to 67 this week. The percentage of tests coming back positive also continues to trend downward. It’s now at 20.1%.

In Kansas, the positive percentage also continues to slowly go down statewide. It sits at 29% for the entire month of January. There have been 54 new hospitalizations and 14 new deaths since last Friday.

The state continues to see a steep decline in the number of new cases compared to previous days. There have been 7,846 new cases since last Friday. Just 12 days ago, that number was close to 40,000.

