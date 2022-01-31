Fans react to Chiefs’ AFC championship loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The painful loss of Sunday’s game was felt throughout Chief’s kingdom.

Chiefs’ fans thought they were super bowl-bound in the first quarter, but things changed in the third quarter. After the Chiefs put up just three points in the second half, after multiple interceptions, facepalms, and unanswered prayers, fans started praying for a win.

It was hard for fans at Chicken n Pickle who packed themselves into the Wichita restaurant. Lindsay gram was among those to cheer on the chiefs. Gram says, “we usually get it delayed down there sometimes so, so we don’t get to see them, and once and a while, you hear the big roar from everybody online.”

Entering overtime, fans like Linsay were on the edge of their seats. In the end, there was heartbreak, but they were still proud of their team.

“You can’t beat America’s team. They say, hey, it’s the Cowboys, but we all know the truth. It’s the chiefs,” said Gram.

It was anguish for the overwhelming number of chiefs fans as their team will not be seeking a third chance at the super bowl in a row, but for the lone fan in orange, this is a win to celebrate.

Quentin Purtue, who lives in Kansas City, was not quiet. He wasn’t afraid to brag in Chief’s kingdom about his support for the Bengals and one player in particular.

Purtue said, “I came to visit my family and root for joe burrow. I feel good. My voice is gone. My voice is gone. I’m litty.”

At Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs fans started to leave before the last play. Fans endured an overtime game for the second straight week.

Jerrod Fouts, Chiefs’ fan, said, “it was a heart breaker; it was a tale of two halves. the first half we just dominated, second half we couldn’t get anything going, the offense was stale.”

One Chiefs fan said, “the turning point for the loss was not kicking the field goal at the end of the second quarter; get the points! You always get the points. but I think the turning point was joe burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came out and won it today.”

It was a big season for Cincinnati as they won their first playoff game in over 20 years. The Bengals have only been to the super bowl twice in franchise history. Both times were back in the 80s, and both ended in losses to the 49ers.

The same sentiment could be seen at Power and Light in Downtown Kansas City, where fans filled the venue to watch today’s game. What started as a blowout ended in disappointment.

“That obviously changed. As I said, you know you never know what will happen, but you’re in control of how you react. It’s up to us to keep our heads held high. It’s not over; there’s always next season,” said one Chiefs fan.

The team headed into overtime, where the season ended.

“We were close. We barely missed it. We will get them again next year. You know it was a team that was hungry like we were a few years ago. It’s all love. Good luck to them, but it still sucks,” stated one fan.

This team isn’t making a Superbowl appearance this year, but fans tell me they’re already ready for the season next year.

