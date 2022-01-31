Hutchinson police reports sex-crime arrests from past year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department announced the results of a renewed focus on sex crimes.

The department said Monday morning that in the past year, it has made four arrests for electronic solicitation of a child, three for indecent solicitation of a child and 10 arrests for buying sexual relations.

The department’s Special Operations prioritized sex offenses and human trafficking, noting that predators prey on both adults and children. The Hutchinson PD noted that social media and other online platforms are frequently used for targeting victims.

