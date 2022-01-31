Kansans brace for winter blast, up to 9 inches of snow forecast for Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The winter blast expected to impact much of the state through midweek has many getting ready, from road crews to people trying to find a shovel for their driveway. Beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday, the springlike weather that started the week will fade away fast. In about a 48-hour stretch, we’re looking at a shift from it being warm enough to be comfortable outside in jeans and a sweatshirt to standing in snow that’ll likely at least be ankle deep.

This has the Kansas Department of Transportation getting its equipment ready and stores seeing an influx of customers trying to get a head start. Throughout the Wichita area Monday, familes spent time outside, taking advantage of the afternoon temperatures in the 60s ahead of a drastic chance.

“Part of living in Kansas. I think Thursday morning is supposed to be negative one when we go to work” said Michael Thornton, general manager of the Westlake Ace Hardware store on East Central, in Wichita.

The east Wichita hardware store already is seeing customers bracing for the winter blast.

“’We’ve probably sold 15 to 20 snow shovels today,” Thornton said Monday afternoon. “We get the early people and then we’ll get the late people Wednesday when it starts snowing and they really believe then,” Thornton said.

Supplies customers are stocking up on include ice melt, as well as shovels.

“We also have for the contractors, we’ve got propane heaters that they need for the job sites,” Thornton said. “We’ve got space heaters for the house.”

When it comes to road preps, KDOT is focused on making sure its equipment is ready to go when the flakes begin to fall

“We will have the main travel roads and lanes cleared as (much) as we can and it won’t be immediate, so people who don’t need to travel during the storm should stay in,” KDOT Wichita Metro Public Affairs Manager Tom Hein said. “...We will not pretreat in many areas in the southern part of the state, simply because they’re forecasting rain to come first, and then the snow.”

The rain would washaway that brine. KDOT also advised drivers to expect their efforst to take longer.

“A little bit of staff shortage, but alos, it’s just difficult in a storm like (this) where it’s widespared to share people across areas where they might be short on staff,” Hein said.

