A mild Monday, then cold rushes in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we will witness one more mild to warm day across the state where temperatures more resemble late March and not late January. In fact, even though highs in the middle 60s are not warm enough for records, they are 20 degrees above average.

A strong winter storm will move through the state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Odds are climbing for a storm path across northern Oklahoma meaning mostly, if not all frozen precipitation for Kansas.

Expect a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet Tuesday evening to change into snow on Wednesday morning in Wichita. Farther north and west, the precipitation will be all snow. The snow and blowing snow will continue into Wednesday night before tapering-off on Thursday morning.

Accumulation of 4-6″ across central Kansas looks likely, with 6-10″ possible in south central Kansas including the Wichita metro area. While are not expecting a blizzard, strong and gusty will blow/drift the snow and reduce visibility at times.

On the other side of the snowstorm, Arctic air will move into the state and stay with us through the weekend. This will be the coldest air of the season so far with nights falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -10 to -20 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy, cooler; evening wintry mix. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. High: 48.

Wed: Low: 18. High: 21. Windy and much with snow, heavy at times.

Thu: Low: 5. High: 15. Morning snow, otherwise cloudy, windy, and cold.

Fri: Low: -2. High: 24. Partly cloudy, continued cold.

Sat: Low: 9. High: 32. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 17. High: 34. Partly cloudy.

