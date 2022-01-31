Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be coming through the area from Tuesday night into Thursday with snow, wind, and dangerous wind chills for the region. While there is still some uncertainty about where the heaviest snow will fall, it continues to look like south-central and eastern Kansas will get the most with 6-9 inches when the storm wraps up Thursday. Farther west, snow in southwest Kansas should accumulate into the range of 4-6 inches. Northern Kansas will get snow, but should be under 4 inches for most areas.

Snow shovels at the ready. Most of this will happen Wednesday, but some leftover snow may still fall early Thursday in southern Kansas. #kswx pic.twitter.com/W6EUR7epdj — Ross Janssen (@KWCHRoss) January 31, 2022

Temperatures will trend colder on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Gusty northeast winds will make it feel chillier.

The main event begins around 10 pm Tuesday with showers changing to snow around Wichita. After midnight, snow will continue to expand over the area, including western Kansas. We can expect a snowy day on Wednesday when highs will be in the teens.

Wind chills fall to -10 to -15 Thursday morning. Although some light snow may fall over southern Kansas Thursday morning, most accumulations will be over.

Dangerous wind chills are expected Thursday morning with feels like temperatures dropping to -15 in many areas of Kansas. (KWCH)

It will gradually become less cold as we hit the end of the week. Much of the state will see highs getting back above freezing by Saturday.

Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as snow 6-9" of snow are expected to fall in portions of southern Kansas, including Wichita. Subzero wind chills are in the forecast for Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Few scattered rain showers; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-25; gusty. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Showers changing to snow. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Wed: High: 20 Snow likely. Breezy. Accumulation 6-8″

Thu: High: 15 Low: 5 AM snow showers, then cloudy.

Fri: High: 24 Low: -1 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 9 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 36 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

