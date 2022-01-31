Week of January 31: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Architectural Sheet Metal Installer | Mahaney Group | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11583786 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Crane Operator, Service Crew Member, Commercial Roofer and Pre-Engineered Metal Building Installer (Mahaney Group: We are committed to providing a workplace that focuses on safety and excellence. We do this by putting others first, leading well, working creatively, and being positive. We believe in creating opportunities for others and that can start with a career in construction.)

TUESDAY: Carpenter | Hutton | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11813260 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Facility Service Tech, Interior Architect, and multiple positions in McPherson and Salina. (Hutton: At Hutton, we live by four words: Lead, Inspire, Respect, Construct. And doing this starts with the people we hire. Training opportunities will be available on the job to further advance your skills.)

WEDNESDAY: Mechanical Construction Manager | Central Consolidated, Inc. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11765209 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Service Sales Rep, Project Manager, Controller, Fire Sprinkler Estimator, Commercial HVAC Service Tech and Accounting Clerk. (Central Consolidated Inc: The core values of Central Consolidated, Inc. are respect, integrity, safety, care for assets (employees and clients), improvement and teamwork. One of Central’s greatest achievements is the longevity and loyalty of our workforce. We pride ourselves on taking care of people, our customers, our employees and our community.)

THURSDAY: Underground Utilities Loader Operator | Dondlinger & Sons Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550189 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Accounting Clerk, Commercial Building Estimator, Contracts Administrator, Project Managers, Technical Support Rep, CDL Class A Truck Driver (Dondlinger: Dondlinger one of the industry’s most experienced general contractors with over 122 years in business. Employees work year-round, have career advancement opportunities, and comprehensive benefits.)

FRIDAY: Concrete Finisher | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11583739 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Form Carpenter Foreman, Project Manager, Construction Laborer, Heavy Equipment Operator, Iron Worker (Conco: Conco is a regional leader in the commercial construction industry. Successful candidates will be driven, reliable, and team focused. These roles are the backbone to every project that Conco takes on and are critical in leading a strong safety culture. The right candidate will feel at home in Conco’s fast-paced, high-energy environment)

AGC of Kansas | Chamber of Commerce for the Construction Industry (agcks.org)

