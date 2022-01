WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a new year, and this week on Where’s Shane we’re taking a look at the spots that are brand new to the area!

This morning we’re out in on the west side of Wichita taking a swing at Golf-In! This fun indoor golfing experience will let you hit the links, even if the snow is falling! You can find more info at www.golfinict.com.

