Wichita Police arrest man wanted on murder charge in Oklahoma
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a man for murder on behalf of the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.
A body was found Sunday in the Chikaskia River east of Tonkawa, Okla. The victim was identified as Charles Star Warrior, 40, who was missing from the residence. Authorities concluded a homicide had occurred.
Wichita police arrested Dustin Lee Bergshisown, 42, at 4:45 a.m. Monday. He is facing a second-degree murder charge and is currently in custody in Wichita, awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.