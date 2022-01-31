Advertisement

Wichita Police arrest man wanted on murder charge in Oklahoma

Jan. 31, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a man for murder on behalf of the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

A body was found Sunday in the Chikaskia River east of Tonkawa, Okla. The victim was identified as Charles Star Warrior, 40, who was missing from the residence. Authorities concluded a homicide had occurred.

Wichita police arrested Dustin Lee Bergshisown, 42, at 4:45 a.m. Monday. He is facing a second-degree murder charge and is currently in custody in Wichita, awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

