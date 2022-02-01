Companies preparing for what could be Wichita’s largest snowfall in years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The blast of winter expected Wednesday has many companies preparing for what could be the most significant snowfall in years. In the Wichita metro, snow-clearing companies are preparing for six to inches of snow in the Wichita metro.

“We haven’t had significant accumulations in quite some time. It’s been some time. If we really get the 10 inches they are calling for, it’s going to test a lot of people and test how their equipment is really working,” said Luxury Lawn and Landscaping Owner Cameron Marsolf.

Marsolf’s company is preparing to clear snow from dozens of businesses across the Wichita metro. Wichita did receive six inches of snow in January 2021, but you have to go back to 2014 to see an eight-inch snowfall in Wichita Ahead of this snowstorm, Luxury Lawn and Landscaping is seeing many businesses making last-minute plans for clearance.

“A lot of people reaching out the day before (are) kind of panicking, trying to find somebody to take care of it,” Marsolf said.

Luxury Lawn and Landscaping has hundreds of contracts to clear snow this week.

“I bet there’s a few hundred stops we do, from small offices to apartment complexes,” Marsolf said.

While the forecast may be a headache for drivers, Kansas’ farmers can use the moisture. Ninety percent of the state is in some sort of drought with the worst still being in western Kansas. Western Kansas counties aren’t anticipated to get as much snow last week when some areas saw about two feet accumulated.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.