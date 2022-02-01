Advertisement

Kansans catch glimpse of SpaceX Falcon 9

People across Kansas could see the second-stage fuel dump following the Space X Falcon 9 launch...
People across Kansas could see the second-stage fuel dump following the Space X Falcon 9 launch Monday evening.(Heather Foltz)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans took part in what appeared to be a celestial sighting Monday night.

Viewers shared photos of what looked like clouds swirling around the lights in the night sky.

While unclear exactly what caused these strange lights, there is speculation this is connected with a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage fuel dump from earlier this evening (Monday).

