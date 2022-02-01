Advertisement

Kansas connections leading AFC champs from sideline

Zach Taylor, now the head coach for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals was Butler Community College's quarterback nearly 20 years ago.
Zach Taylor, now the head coach for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals was Butler Community College's quarterback nearly 20 years ago.(Butler Community College)
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When football fans tune into the Big Game on Feb. 13, they may see a couple familar faces on the coaching staff for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Monday, Eyewitness News caught up with former Jayhawk Conference football coaches about seeing their former players preparing to coach in Super Bowl LVI.

Years before Zac Taylor and Darrin Simmons started their NFL coaching careers, they played junior college football in Kansas, in the Jayhawk Conference. In 2004, Taylor played a year at Butler Community College in El Dorado where he led the Grizzlies to the national championship game. His former coach says he saw the level of leadership Taylor has at the NFL head-coaching level when he was a quarterback nearly 20 years ago.

“It just speaks to his leadership how he was able to lead people and lead that team (Sunday),” said former Butler CC Head Football Coach Troy Morrell. it was awesome because I saw a lot of traits that we had and still have at Butler. Just that resiliency, never paying attention to the scoreboard. And ultimately that’s how they won that game, four quarters and then some.”

Simmons, an Elkhart native played for Dodge City Community College from 1991 to 1992. He now serves as Cincinnati’s special teams coach. But he wasn’t just a specialist at Dodge City. He was the team’s quarterback, as well as its punter.

“You know he was a leader, you knew if he would choose to be a coach, he would be successful at it,” said former Dodge City CC Head Football Coach Steve Simpson. “If he chose to go into medicine, he would be successful at it.”

Simmons is also the longest-tenured coach for Cincinnati. Simpson said his football IQ was so strong at the juco level, it’s no surprise to see his coaching success.

“You never know what a kid from Kansas (can do). Given the opportunity, he’ll make the best of it,” Simpson said.

