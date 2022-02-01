Mass closings, cancellations in preparation for winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Schools and businesses are beginning to shut down as a winter storm is predicted to impact much of the state moves in. Wichita Public Schools and several surrounding school districts made the early decision to cancel classes on Wednesday in anticipation of more than half a foot of snow.

Several evening flights have been canceled at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport as the storm is predicted to start with light rain around 5 p.m. and transition to sleet around 8 p.m. as temperatures plummet throughout the evening. Storm Team 12 says you’ll want to make your way home by 9 p.m. as precipitation transitions to snow which could make for hazardous driving conditions. The heaviest snow is expected to fall between midnight and 6 a.m.

Passengers flying out of the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport are encouraged to check for flight delays or cancellations due to the expected winter storm at https://t.co/GdaO6j8DQu. — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) February 1, 2022

The Sedgwick County Zoo along with several City of Wichita facilities will be closed on Wednesday. The City said it expects to resume normal operations on Thursday, Feb. 3.

•All Golf Wichita golf courses and clubhouses

•All Park and Recreation Facilities

•Botanica

•CityArts

•Great Plains Nature Center

•Mid-America All-Indian Museum

•All Neighborhood Resource Centers

•OJ Watson Park

•Old Cowtown Museum — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) February 1, 2022

The latest snowfall totals show up to a foot of snow east of the Kansas Turnpike and 6 to 9 inches in other portions of southeastern and south-central Kansas, including Wichita. Towns in southwest Kansas, like Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal, that saw significant snow last week will likely see it again as totals are anticipated between 4 to 8 inches. Light accumulation is expected through the northwest and north-central portions of the state.

Latest guidance has a nice looking snow band hitting between Wichita NE along the turnpike into KC. I’ve got more for you tonight on @KWCH12 at 4 pm #storm12 #kswx pic.twitter.com/UYPaQUncPF — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@KWCHCassie) February 1, 2022

The snow is expected to lighten up through the day on Wednesday, but a secondary band of snow from the south is predicted Wednesday evening. Portions of south-central and southeastern Kansas could see more accumulating snow Wednesday night depending on how far the storm tracks north. Give yourself an extra 45 minutes to get where you’re going if you do have to get out on Wednesday.

