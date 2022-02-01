Advertisement

Mass closings, cancellations in preparation for winter storm

A snow blowing advisory and heavy blowing snow warning have been issued for much of Kansas from...
A snow blowing advisory and heavy blowing snow warning have been issued for much of Kansas from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Schools and businesses are beginning to shut down as a winter storm is predicted to impact much of the state moves in. Wichita Public Schools and several surrounding school districts made the early decision to cancel classes on Wednesday in anticipation of more than half a foot of snow.

Closings and Cancellations

Several evening flights have been canceled at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport as the storm is predicted to start with light rain around 5 p.m. and transition to sleet around 8 p.m. as temperatures plummet throughout the evening. Storm Team 12 says you’ll want to make your way home by 9 p.m. as precipitation transitions to snow which could make for hazardous driving conditions. The heaviest snow is expected to fall between midnight and 6 a.m.

The Sedgwick County Zoo along with several City of Wichita facilities will be closed on Wednesday. The City said it expects to resume normal operations on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The latest snowfall totals show up to a foot of snow east of the Kansas Turnpike and 6 to 9 inches in other portions of southeastern and south-central Kansas, including Wichita. Towns in southwest Kansas, like Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal, that saw significant snow last week will likely see it again as totals are anticipated between 4 to 8 inches. Light accumulation is expected through the northwest and north-central portions of the state.

The snow is expected to lighten up through the day on Wednesday, but a secondary band of snow from the south is predicted Wednesday evening. Portions of south-central and southeastern Kansas could see more accumulating snow Wednesday night depending on how far the storm tracks north. Give yourself an extra 45 minutes to get where you’re going if you do have to get out on Wednesday.

WichWay.org
KanDrive.org

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
‘Notable’ earthquake strikes Oklahoma, felt in Kansas
Snow is likely in Kansas Wednesday and early Thursday.
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills coming
AMC Theatre in Wichita, Kansas
2 airsoft guns found, teen arrested after suspected shooting call at Wichita movie theater
Snowfall across Kansas.
Winter storm moving in, heavy snow likely
A drastic weather change is coming to much of Kansas with springlike temperatures falling fast,...
Kansans brace for winter blast, up to 9 inches of snow forecast for Wichita

Latest News

Wichita Police arrested 40-year-old Marlon Montoya after two women reported, separately, that...
Wichita man accused of raping 2 women, charged with several crimes
Snowfall forecast for Wednesday - Thursday AM
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills
Ambulance
Teen driver hits, kills woman in east Wichita parking lot
Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative
Minor League Baseball announces new Jackie Robinson-inspired initiative