Minor League Baseball announces new Jackie Robinson-inspired initiative

Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative
Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday the launch of “The Nine,” a new, Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport and provide opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation.

Named for the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in MiLB with the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1946, The Nine will recognize and honor numerous Black pioneers and trailblazing civil rights leaders in all 120 MiLB communities, celebrating their contributions with ceremonies and events at MiLB ballparks.

Central to the youth-focused push for more youth participation is a planned expansion of Major League Baseball’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Program throughout MiLB’s national footprint.

The Nine is reminiscent of Wichita’s League 42, named for Jackie Robinson’s number with the Brooklyn Dodgers. League 42 plays its games at McAdams Park and provides access to baseball for kids who might not otherwise have it. League 42 begins its ninth season this spring.

