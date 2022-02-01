Okla. Corporation Commission orders shutdown of disposal wells near quake epicenter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 4.5-magniture earthquake that many in south central Kansas reported feeling late Monday morning centered a few miles northwest of Medford, Okla. The quake didn’t cuase any significant damage, but the aftermath has the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) taking action.

The Enid News & Eagle was among the first to report the OCC ordering three wastewater disposal wells to shut down and others to reduce volume. Data from the US Geological Survey shows the earthquake, registered at 11:10 a.m., was 4.9 miles deep.

The Enid News & Eagle reported from the USGS that the quake was the first in Oklahoma since late May of 2021 to register with a magniture greater than 4.0 and the largest felt in the state since 2018. The USGS recorded a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in north central Oklahoma in September 2016, the largest to date in the state’s history.

In response to Monday’s quake, the OCC’s Induced Seismicity Department directed the three oil and gas wastewater disposal wells within six miles of the epicenter to shutdown.

“Other wells within 10 miles of the epicenter will be restricted by an average volume of 500 barrels a day,” the newspaper reported, citing aan email sent by a public information officer for the OCC.

