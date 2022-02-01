Sedgwick County’s top doctor sees hopeful shift with latest hospital numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns called Monday’s numbers some hopeful news when it comes to the local situation with COVID-19. Dr. Minns said the drop in cases and hospitalizations could mean Sedgwick County has reached its peak.

Dr. Minns said it’s a relief to see cases dropping quickly and says he and the medical community expect omicron-variant cases to continue to go down. A week ago, Ascension Via Christi Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Antonios said cases and hospitalizations plateaued.

“We’re very optimistic that in the next few weeks, we should see those numbers of hospitalizations go down,” he said.

That’s starting to happen, the latest data shows.

“So, not only are we reaching the peak and it’s going down, but we’re seeing more and more people who should have some immunity to this virus, which will likely eliminate peaks in the future,” Dr. Minns said.

The Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,500 new positive COVID cases on Jan. 18. That number has dropped to 477 new cases as of Monday. A majority of those cases are the omicron variant, shown to be more infectious, but less deadly than prior strains of the virus.

Data also shows more people getting vaccinated with more than 50 percent of people in Sedgwick County fully vaccinated.

Dr. Minns said such changes in a matter of weeks shows promise and a glimmer of hope.

“We should be seeing many fewer people in the ICU and in the hospital, which should be taking some of the pressure off the staff in the hospitals, which is much-needed,” he said. “So, they are very optimistic that this is a sign that we’re going to see the number of cases decline.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.