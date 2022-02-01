Advertisement

Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.(WHSV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on the Bridgewater College campus, college officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police are on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

After the suspect’s arrest, the college tweeted: “For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings.”

The college instructed students to not be alarmed and to listen to officers’ instructions as they moved through the buildings.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he was following the situation.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College,” Youngkin tweeted. “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
‘Notable’ earthquake strikes Oklahoma, felt in Kansas
AMC Theatre in Wichita, Kansas
2 airsoft guns found, teen arrested after suspected shooting call at Wichita movie theater
Snow is likely in Kansas Wednesday and early Thursday.
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills coming
Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day as snow is expected to impact most of the state by...
A mild Monday, then winter returns midweek
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody after threats to LA, Colo. colleges
Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.
Home Depot aims for speedy job offers
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams...
5 artists, 12 minutes: Here’s a look at what you can expect from this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire