Teen driver hits, kills woman in east Wichita parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that left a 75-year-old woman dead over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of N. Greenwich around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. They arrived at the accident on private property and located Luella Beemer of Wichita who had suffered injuries after she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to the area hospital where she later died.

Investigators learned that a 15-year-old girl was backing out of a parking stall when she struck Beemer, who was getting into her own vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The case number is 22C005653.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.