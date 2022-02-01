Advertisement

Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to make a decision about retirement.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other.”

The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He’s under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career.

“I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives so when that decision comes, it’ll come,” Brady said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Theatre in Wichita, Kansas
2 airsoft guns found, teen arrested after suspected shooting call at Wichita movie theater
Earthquake graphic
‘Notable’ earthquake strikes Oklahoma, felt in Kansas
Winter returns Tuesday night-Wednesday
Warm weather through Monday- Winter weather returns Tuesday night
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day as snow is expected to impact most of the state by...
A mild Monday, then winter returns midweek

Latest News

FILE - Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, discusses his bill for a government-funded universal...
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
Donald Sahota’s wife told dispatchers that her husband, an armed, off-duty police officer, was...
Deputy seeking suspect mistakenly shoots off-duty officer in Wash. state
The Grand Avenue Market's opening in Plains, Kan. gives the community its first grocery store...
New store opening ends 2-decade grocery drought for Meade County town
Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead in her apartment Dec. 12.
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date; criminal investigation opened