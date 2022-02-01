Tow truck companies prepare for possible winter mess

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looking ahead to the potential for up to a foot of snow in some parts of Kansas and at least four inches forecast for much of the state, two truck companies are preparing for a possible mess. They’re advice to guarantee you won’t need their services: Stay home during the worst of the storm expected to hit early Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert continues through Thursday morning with dangerous low temperatures following the snowfall. Road conditions likely won’t improve much until Friday.

“We’re going to get full. I can almost promise you, we’re going to be full,” said Robert Miller with Miller’s Towing and Recovery.

Miller is expecting a lot of damaged vehicles from the upcoming storm.

“We get guys in these SUVs who think [because] it’s four-wheel drive... The brakes are still brakes, ice is ice. You’re still going to slide,” he said.

If you’re not wanting to have to call Miler’s Towing and Recovery to get out of a ditch or to pick up your vehicle after a crash, Miller said it comes down to key factors in wintry conditions

“Speed. The roads get nasty. Get ice and people just don’t slow down,” he said. “They don’t leave themselves enough room. They don’t leave themselves enough time.”

Miller said increasing the following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you will give you more time to stop. In winter weather, It’s advised to leave at least eight to 10 seconds between the car in front of you. And when Miller’s crews are on the road, he said drivers in these conditions don’t just need to slow down, but move over.

“My guys don’t need to be hit,” he said. “We all have families we need to go home to. “(At the) same time, we’re trying to rescue stranded drivers or drivers who have been in accidents and flying by us with ice on the road and snow on the road makes it even worse.”

Similar to shortages with snowplow drivers, there’s a struggle in the towing industry.

“Staffing for all tow truck companies in the area is rough right now,” Miller said. “That impacts response time.”

With the high volumes of people likely to need towing services Wednesday, Miller said response times are likely to take longer than usual.

“You’re going to have to be patient,” he said. “If you find yourself in a ditch and need to call a tow truck, you’re going to need to be patient because it’s going to take you some time to get to you.”

Miller advises if you spin out or are in a crash to stay in your car and call for help. That will be the safest place for you. Also, you need to pay attention to the road in front of you, not rubbernecking a crash or spinout. Taking your focus off the road to see what’s happened in a crash, Miller said, can sometimes lead people to crash themselves.

