Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills

Heaviest snow will setup over southern Kansas - lowest wind chills come Thursday morning
Snowfall forecast for Wednesday - Thursday AM
Snowfall forecast for Wednesday - Thursday AM(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving winter storm will impact Kansas over the next couple of days with heavy snow, blowing snow, and bitter wind chills. Right now, heaviest snow will fall over south central and eastern Kansas where 6-9 inches of accumulation is expected through Wednesday night. Southwest Kansas will likely get 4-6 inches, with northwest getting 2-4 by Wednesday evening. North central Kansas gets the lowest amount of snow with under 2 inches.

The wintry weather begins in south central and eastern Kansas during the evening and should be a mix of rain and snow. After midnight, snow will break out in western Kansas with snow developing farther east too. It will continue to snow much of the day, but should be letting up in northern Kansas late in the afternoon. Farther south, the snow will continue. Wind gusts around 20-25 mph will create blowing snow, but this will not be a blizzard.

Snow will taper a bit late Wednesday night, but some flurries are still possible in southern Kansas early Thursday. Dangerous wind chills will threaten Kansas at the start of the day, and could be -10 to -20 in many areas.

A return to sunshine is expected by Friday and temperatures will start warming back up.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain/snow mix changes to snow by 10 pm. Snow overnight. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Snow (accumulation 6-9″) and blowing snow. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. High: 20.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; light snow. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty.

Thu: High: 15 AM flurries, otherwise cloudy.

Fri: High: 24 Low: 0 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 33 Low: 6 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 36 Low: 17 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

