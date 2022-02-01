Advertisement

Wichita man accused of raping 2 women, charged with several crimes

Wichita Police arrested 40-year-old Marlon Montoya after two women reported, separately, that...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of raping two women in December and January heard formal charges against him Tuesday in his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court.

Charges against Marlon Montoya include aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of battery and aggravated assault.

A judge set Montoya’s bond at $500,000.

The first crime was reported a little before 12:30 a.m. when Wichita police officers responded to a rape report in the 1000 block of North Topeka. They arrived to find a 54-year-old woman who reported being battered and forced to have sex with a man she had met earlier in the day after she asked him for a ride.

The second crime was reported a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 13th and Ohio. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 63-year-old woman who reported being battered and sexually assaulted by an unknown man, also after getting a ride from him.

Investigators identified Montoya as the suspect in both cases and arrested him last Thursday, Jan. 27.

