Wichita Public Schools monitoring weather ahead of winter storm

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is expected to move into Kansas Tuesday evening impacting much of the state and bringing snowfall totals that could top half of a foot in the south-central and southeastern part of the state.

Fabián Armendáriz, director of operations for Wichita Public Schools, said the district is monitoring the weather to determine whether there will be school on Wednesday, but no decision has been made yet.

“We’re trying to make the decision as early as possible. As we know that today’s event is a little bit different than others. I think that there’s a little more certainty in the amount of snow that we are potentially anticipating to get. I think that that is certainly going to play a big factor in our timeline for the decision today,” Armendáriz said.

