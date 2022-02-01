Winter storm moving in, heavy snow likely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warm weather is in our rear-view mirror and a winter storm is heading our way. Temperatures will tumble (from the 60s on Monday) into the 40s today, but other than some afternoon sprinkles there is not anything to worry about until after sunset.

Expect a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet this evening (between 6-9 pm) to change into snow after 10 pm in the Wichita area. Farther north and west, the precipitation will be all snow. The snow and blowing snow, heavy at times will continue Wednesday before tapering-off Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Accumulation of 4-6″ across central Kansas looks likely, with 6-9″ possible in south central Kansas including the Wichita metro area. While we are not expecting a blizzard, strong and gusty winds will blow/drift the snow and reduce visibility at times.

On the other side of the snowstorm, Arctic air will move into the state and stay with us through the weekend. This will be the coldest air of the season so far with nights falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -10 to -20 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon sprinkles. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Wintry mix changes to snow. Wind: NE 20-30; gusty. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. High: 21.

Thu: Low: 7. High: 15. Morning flurries, otherwise cloudy and very cold.

Fri: Low: -1. High: 24. Partly cloudy, continued cold.

Sat: Low: 7. High: 32. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 17. High: 36. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 21. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

