Accidents reported across the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With blowing snow creating hazardous road conditions, several accidents and road closures have been reported across the Wichita area and throughout the state. Sedgwick County dispatch advises drivers to avoid highways, where most of the accidents have taken place.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says nearly their entire system is covered in snow, and advises drivers to stay off roads during the storm

8:30 AM

Almost the entire KS highway system is covered w/ snow and ice this morning. Our crews are working hard to clear the roadways. But they will need time! If you can, stay off the roads during the storm.

If you must drive go slow and buckle up.

Check https://t.co/ybdet0hivW

Trooper Fleming handling an injury crash on I-70 in eastern Saline county.#SlowDown #KSwx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ArbZ00d8CV — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 2, 2022

Snow is affecting some parts of NWKS this morning with roads snowpacked and icy in spots. Check https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND before traveling today and know before you go. #kswx pic.twitter.com/51jAx1guqU — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) February 2, 2022

Lieutenant Taylor out with a slide off, east of Salina on I-70.



(7am) #SlowDown #KSwx pic.twitter.com/7ccviOOoDD — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 2, 2022

Seeing a lot of crashes on WICHway this morning. Take it slow! We're LIVE now on KSCW. And we're in it for the long haul this morning, staying live through 1pm! pic.twitter.com/uByrQH6JZH — Natalie Davis (@KWCHNatalie) February 2, 2022

Most roads across the state are snow packed. Avoid travel if possible. #kswx https://t.co/zrb7w1Qtiw pic.twitter.com/lU5hExJsug — WichitaKDOT (@WichitaKDOT) February 2, 2022

