Accidents reported across the state

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With blowing snow creating hazardous road conditions, several accidents and road closures have been reported across the Wichita area and throughout the state. Sedgwick County dispatch advises drivers to avoid highways, where most of the accidents have taken place.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says nearly their entire system is covered in snow, and advises drivers to stay off roads during the storm

