Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day

Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Milltown, N.J. (News 12) - “Milltown Mel,” a celebrity groundhog from New Jersey, died days before he could predict the weather for the year on Groundhog Day.

The groundhog offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.

The Facebook post announcing his death Sunday did not say how Milltown Mel died or how old he was. It did say the average lifespan of a groundhog is about three years.

Groundhog Day ceremonies in the city were canceled for the year after attempts to find a last minute substitute were not successful.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a New Jersey groundhog. In 2016, Sussex County’s weather prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died the day before Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

