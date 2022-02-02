Advertisement

Collision shops prepare for winter storm, more crashes

Gerber Collision and Glass in Wichita, Kansas
Gerber Collision and Glass in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Wichita metro braces for six to nine inches of snow, Jaden Randle with Gerber Collision and Glass said he expects the already busy shop to see more customers. Deteriorating conditions in Wichita started Tuesday night with rain accompanying falling temperatures to make roads slick. The transition to snow overnight into Wednesday morning could cause more problems.

“We expect a lot of fender benders if we get this much snow,” Randle said. “There probably won’t be a lot of speed, so hopefully accidents won’t be too severe. But if we get a light dusting, it could be worse than expected, but we just don’t know what to expect. I haven’t seen a lot of road treatments out yet.”

Randle said Gerber Collision and Glass sees more people come through its doors after every snowstorm and often, the same problems lead to crashes.

“Not giving enough time to get to work, getting up late,” he said. “Make sure your car’s defrosted so you can see in all directions, of course.”

Randle said a big problem that can often lead to weather-related crashes is distracted driving. With that, the top reasons drivers crash in the snow is driving too fast and poor visibility. Even a small mistake could cost you thousands of dollars.

“If you were to happen to slide and hit a mailbox or a parked car, it could be anywhere from $1,500 to $3,500,” Randle said. “But if you, you know, happen to get into an intersection and get tangled up with somebody else, it could go up to $5,000 to $10,000, just depending on you know, the make and model of the car and how severe the impact is.”

Something else to keep in mind is that many shops are backed up because of COVID and staffing shortages. So, even a simple fix could take much longer to get your vehicle out of the shop.

