Council IV scores 11 to lift Wichita St. over Tulsa 58-48

Council Wichita State
Council Wichita State(kwch)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Ricky Council IV registered 11 points as Wichita State defeated Tulsa 58-48. Tyson Etienne had 10 points for Wichita State (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added eight rebounds and four blocks. Dexter Dennis had six rebounds. Tulsa totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team. Sam Griffin had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-13, 1-8). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.

The Shockers trailed by one at halftime and used a dominant second-half stretch to put the Golden Hurricanes away, finally finding a groove on offense while maintaining the defensive intensity. The breakaway win was just what the doctor ordered for a team that has lost multiple games this season after holding double-digit leads in the second half.

Wichia State has a tough battle ahead with a pair of games against SMU, currently alone in second place in the AAC standings. The Shockers travel to SMU Thursday, Feb. 3, before turning around to host the Mustangs Saturday.

